BIR, LB-LGU conducts TRAIN Law seminar

by Neren Bartolay

The Bureau of Internal Revenues (BIR) in cooperation with the Los Baños Local Government Unit (LGU) conducted a seminar on Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN Law) at the Los Baños Municipal Hall last March 13, 2018.

According to BIR Chief for the Assessment Division Ana Marie Perez, “Ang sa amin po sa BIR ay pong batas na ipinasa po ng ating gobyerno ay mapa-implement. Ito (TRAIN Law) po ay makakatulong po sa paglikom ng adisyonal na pondo para sa proyekto ng gobyerno,”

(The said law was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte and implemented in January early this year. According to the Department of Finance, it is a part of Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) that is designed to be more simple and fair for everyone while also increasing the financial resources needed for infrastructure building and other projects.)

Perez further added that the event aimed to inform both the public and officials about the new law provisions like income tax, rebracketing, estate purchase and ownership and excise tax on petroleum products, sweetened beverages and automobiles.

BIR examiners Edward King Manguera, Clemente Tenorio and Edison Gamu served as resource persons. The seminar included orientation about the role of the LGUs as collectors of taxes and familiarization of the process of the collection and remittance of taxes according to the new provisions of the law.

Aside from Los Baños citizens, government officials and business owners, people from neighboring towns like Bay and Victoria also joined the event.

Nestor Aldemita is one of the participants who came all the way from of Brgy. San Isidro, Bay Laguna. When asked about his expectations of the seminar, said that he is interested on how it can affect and improve his job as a barangay treasurer.

The seminar also briefed persons engaged in business and orientation on how they can properly file their taxes according to their new inclusions and exemptions. However, spending and budgeting was not discussed in the event.