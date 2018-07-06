Senior High School Students from Brgy. Bambang and Lalakay win Emergency Expo 2018’s Survival Olympics

by Maria Cecilia Suinan (SDRRM Coordinator–Bambang Senior High School)

Students from Bambang Senior High School and Lalakay Senior High School joined and won as overall champion for the Survival Olympics in this year’s Emergency Expo held last June 22, 2018 at at Laresio Lakeside Resort and Spa in Los Baños, Laguna. This activity is an initiative of Red Alert, a news and current affairs television program of ABS-CBN which promotes emergency preparedness.

Already on its fifth year, this is the first year that Emergency Expo included students as participants. Apart from Bambang SHS and Lalakay SHS students, participants also include students from Lyceum of the Philippines University–Batangas, University of Batangas,and STI Calamba. Before the Survival Olympics portion of the expo, the students actively participated in a series of lectures in line with the Red Alert’s advocacy.

The first lecture was on fire safety drill facilitated by Fire Safety Inspector (FSI) Nerissa Eugenia Panergalin and Fire Officer 3 Jeff Samson of Bureau of Fire Protection–Los Baños. During the drill, participant we taught how to properly use a fire extinguisher and execute the bucket relay technique, as demonstrated by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) volunteers. It was followed by the presentation of E-Balde, an emergency kit/go-bag by emergency expert, Louie Domingo. Afterward, participants joined the basic life support and rescue response lecture by Dr. Ted Esguerra, expedition and wilderness emergency medical services physician of the Philippine Mt. Everest Expedition, and his team.

All of the participants also took part in the Wilderness Search And Rescue training. There was also a demonstration on self-defense tips for women and commuters conducted by the International KravMaga Federation-Philippines.

As part of Emergency Expo’s advocacy, an earthquake and fire drill was also conducted, followed by a water and flood safety rescue training where the student participants were taught the proper way of crossing a river or crossing flood waters. These activities were conducted by the Los Baños MDRRMO volunteers, headed by Cynthia Quintans.

After the series of lectures, participants were divided into 4 teams for the Survival Olympics. The senior high school students from Los Baños was hailed the overall champion, together with their team leader and Red Alert host, Jeff Canoy. A commitment-taking as Ka-Team Kaligtasan was also held prior to the awarding of winners.

Prior to joining Emergency Expo, the winning students of Los Baños were trained by Maria Cecilia Suinan of Bambang SHS and Peejay Navarez of Lalakay SHS for emergency response and rescue. Their trainers noted that students are considered as one of the vulnerable sectors of the community. Hence, event was essential in preparing not only the teachers, but also the learners, for potential disaster. If the students developed their rescue skills, they can transfer their knowledge to members of their families as well as their own community.

The Los Baños Team was composed of selected students of Bambang and Lalakay Senior High Schools headed by Franco del Castillo, through the support of the local government of Los Baños and the Department of Education–Los Baños District.

For photos and additional information, see related Los Baños Time Facebook Page POST.