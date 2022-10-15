International Ecotourism Travel Mart 2023 MOU nilagdaan

Ulat ni Guien Eidrefson Garma

Ang ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB), Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), at International School of Sustainable Tourism (ISST) ay lumagda ng Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) para sa pagsasagawa ng International Ecotourism Travel Mart (IETM) 2023. Nangyari ang pirmahan noong Oktubre 12 sa ACB headquarters.

Ayon sa ACB, ang IETM ay ang kauna-unahang green travel mart at selling fair sa buong mundo na inoorganisa ng Asian Ecotourism Network (AEN). Layunin nitong pulungin ang iba’t-ibang mga ahensya at grupo mula sa ibang bansa upang itampok ang kanilang mga produkto at serbisyong ekotorismo, green technology, at sustainable green practices.

Kasama na rito ang mga indigenous communities, youth sector, travel agencies, airline companies, ahensya ng gobyerno, at kumpanyang nagsusulong ng sustainability efforts.

Pumirma sa naturang kasunduan sina ACB Executive Director Dr. Theresa Mundita Lim, SEARCA Director Dr. Glenn Gregorio, at ISST President at Founder Dr. Mina T. Gabor.

Umaasa naman ang ACB, SEARCA, at ISST na magiging mabunga ang kanilang pagsasanib-pwersa para sa isasagawang IETM, na anila’y magiging kauna-unahang travel mart sa buong mundo na nakatuon sa panghihikayat na pumunta at dumayo sa mga nature destinations.

“Our role in this partnership is to highlight tourism activities that will allow immersive and experiential learning among the visitors so that their appreciation is deepened not only for the beauty but also for the crucial role of nature in building a resilient tourism industry. Thus, a regional fair that elevates the tourism sector as a leader in promoting the balance between economic development and harnessing nature as a means to overcome current challenge takes place at an opportune time,” saad ni Dr. Lim ng ACB.

Ayon naman kay Dr. Gregorio ng SEARCA, “We are confident that this partnership between ISSP, SEARCA, and ACB will lead us to a bigger and smarter normal that will be highly relevant for the future of our respective stakeholders.”

Ani Dr. Gabor, “We’re trying to make sure that people understand what ecotourism is all about, that this is travelling to natural areas and making sure that the area is actually preserved, actually conserved, that it is a site for training, research, and nature interpretation, and most of all, for the benefit of the community.”

Isasagawa ang IETM 2023 sa bayan ng Silang, Cavite mula Marso 29 hanggang Abril 3, 2022.

—

