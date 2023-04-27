[PRESS RELEASE] UP Agribusiness Society Invites Students to National Business Case Competition

The UP Agribusiness Society (UP ABS/Bisok), in partnership with UPLB Department of Agribusiness Management and Entrepreneurship (DAME) and ROMARCOM Academy, launches the Youth Leaders of Agribusiness Congress (YLAC) 2023. YLAC 2023 is a 3-day on-site intercollegiate business case competition which is aligned with the theme: “YIELD in Agribusiness 2023: Youth Involvement and Engagement for Limitless Development in Agribusiness” to be held at the University of the Philippines Los Baños on May 31 – June 2, 2023.

This competition aims to provide an avenue for agribusiness students and other related courses to showcase their analytical and conceptualizing skills in cultivating a progressive agribusiness sector. Finalists will be exposed to various supplementary workshops and leadership training to guarantee that they possess the necessary knowledge and skills for the analysis of a case, equipping them to be the next prime-movers of the agribusiness sector.

The key partner company will provide a real-life business case to the participants of the business case competition, who will then use it to create a Presentation Deck. Qualified teams will then proceed to the on-site semifinals where they will present their submissions. The top performing teams will advance to the grand finals, which will be preceded by a series of training sessions and workshops that will be held the day before the finals to equip the grand finalists with the necessary knowledge and skills for a case analysis.

With this, The UP Agribusiness Society is inviting third year and fourth year college students from any degree program in the country to form their teams composed of 3 to 4 members and register to secure their slot. The event is also welcoming registration from new college graduates of the academic year 2022-2023. The winning team of this event will have the opportunity to complete a job internship at ROMARCOM International Marketing Corp.—one of the leading commodities brokerage firms in the Philippines, along with receiving cash prizes, talks from special guest speakers, and networking with students from other colleges and universities.

Semi-finalists Benefits and Inclusions

Exclusive YLAC 2023 Participant’s Kit

Private tour of SEARCA’s Interactive Museum

Free Accommodations for the whole 3-Day On-site congress

Workshops and talks with top-of-the-notch and experienced professionals

Learning experience and exposure with other participants from all over the Philippines

Internship and employment opportunities with ROMARCOM International Marketing, the current biggest commodity indent team from the Philippines

What are you waiting for? There’s no time to lose. Secure your slot now and reap rewards later!

Register at https://tinyurl.com/YLAC2023

For more information and details, view the official Facebook page of YLAC 2023.

https://www.facebook.com/YLAC2023

The UP Agribusiness Society (UP ABS) is a university-based and duly recognized academic organization at the University of the Philippines Los Baños. Throughout its 50 years of meaningful existence, UP ABS has dedicated itself to furthering, at the collegiate level, the development of the Agribusiness sector in the country.

#YLAC2023

#YIELDinAgribusiness2023