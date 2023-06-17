MGLB campaigns for SOGIE, to hold ‘LB Gayla Night’

The Office of Councilor Leren Mae Bautista is committed to delivering pro-people public service and good governance to the municipality of Los Baños. In the past year, the office has delivered its commitment to inclusive local legislation in the municipality by creating numerous ordinances and resolutions for the people and with the people, together with creating programs and projects that answer the needs of the community of Los Baños.

This June 2023, we will be celebrating Pride Month for the community of Los Baños and to create an inclusive society in the municipality of Los Baños that is safe for everyone regardless of age, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression (SOGIE). The Office of Councilor Leren Mae Bautista will head the LB GAYLA NIGHT: Let’s Make it Happen Together on June 17, 2023, at 6 PM at Lolo’s Place event hall, Bay, Laguna.

A night of celebrating the milestone for the members of the LGBTQ+ community together with the campaign and talks about SOGIE. The event will also recognize the exceptional members of LGBTQ+ in Los Baños who excel in their chosen fields and contributed to the welfare of society.