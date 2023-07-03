The Road Always Taken: The Science of Traffic Congestion in Los Baños

In the article ‘The Awesome Science of Traffic’ by Ana Cheng, the Traffic Theory concept explained that road traffic and rivers and other bodies of water have similar flows. Any kind of disturbance in the traffic flow will result in congestion. Furthermore, the concept of capacity was introduced. This refers to the total number of vehicles that can go through a specific point in the road at a given time.

This means that each road has its own capacity, and if the number of vehicles that ply the given road at the same time exceeds its limit, congestion is inevitable.

Hence, in the same article, the solution provided to avoid traffic congestion is to convince drivers that taking the longer route can be less taxing. It is believed that if all drivers prefer to access the fastest route, congestion will remain unpreventable. However, if the short and long routes have an equal proportion of vehicles, this will result in a reduction in congestion and, consequently, in travel time.

The dynamics of traffic has also been analyzed by Hanyang University Physics Professor Moon Jin Park’s paper on the “Three Phase Traffic Theory’. He noted that the phenomenon behind the congestion of traffic comes in three phases: free flow, synchronized flow, and moving jam.

Free flow refers to a road situation wherein cars navigate the road without any hindrances to their speed. This introduces the idea that as the number of vehicles that occupy the road increases, congestion occurs, and the vehicles’ speed decreases.

In the event that congestion happens, vehicles travel as the synchronized flow. Synchronized flow is reflective of the attitude of the drivers and the road signs that are in place to maintain safety. It is a given that all drivers, despite how taxing traffic jams can be and how late they are to their destinations, would put their safety above everything else. With this in mind, drivers will ply the road in synchrony with the vehicles around them to avoid danger.

The wide-moving jam, on the other hand, occurs randomly during a synchronized flow. This happens when the speed of the vehicles in the traffic flow decreases to almost zero and there is minimal movement. Among the three phases, the wide moving jam is considered the most congested and thus induces the most delay in travel time, according to Park.

Pedestrians along sidewalks also suffer from congestion. As municipalities continue to develop, more road spaces are allotted to cater to the increasing volume of vehicles. Consequently, the room for pedestrians to travel decreases. This means that with the increase in pedestrians along sidewalks, heavier congestion occurs.

This increase in congestion along sidewalks also directly contributes to the traffic congestion along roads. Road safety still remains as a top priority among commuters and pedestrians. And as the sidewalks continue to be overcrowded, vehicles on the main road would have to slow down so as to avoid accidents.