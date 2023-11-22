LU Comm Circle fosters BA Comm students’ news reporting skills

Aiming to foster the skills of Laguna University (LU) BA Communication students in journalism, the LU Communication Circle (CC) held a training-workshop on advanced news reporting participated in by BA Communication students in the Audio-Visual Room (AVR) of the university on November 22.

This was in partnership with the Los Baños Times, through its associate editor, Mr. Miguel Victor Durian, who facilitated a talk on the roles of journalists in society an constructing news reports efficiently using various platforms, including print and digital media.

He also highlighted the importance of embodying the values of ethical journalism.

“Journalism is not just a job, it is a calling” he stated, iterating the responsibility that being a journalist entailed.

The event was part of CC’s two-day training-workshop series themed “COMM IN ONE: Lenses of Enthusiasm, Truth, and Amplified Voices,” which started on November 21.

This event continued the partnership on the capacity building of students between LU and LB Times, which started in February 2023.

—

Article and photo by Claire E. Tolentino, Jan Carlo Halayahay, Jade Maica Villegas, Jersey Pauline Salvana, Jael Catindig, Shereena Dimero, Genyl Religioso, Fredamel Ordinado, John Ray Pabon, Justine Suilan, Keuzze Matienzo, Charisse Delgado, Arlette Lorzano, Jastine Almario, and Kaizze Matienzo