Batong Malake citizens benefit from free denture, medical mission

by Richard Bulanhagui

Citizens of Barangay Batong Malake availed of free denture and medical services at the barangay’s covered court on November 23, 2023 courtesy of the local government.

About 300 citizens were able to avail of the complete denture services after undergoing a screening process.

When asked about the importance of dental health, Dr. Alvin Isidoro, Municipal Health Officer said, “It is not only for health reasons but it contributes to the personality and over-all confidence of the clients. We are aiming to be preventive than to be curative, as we serve the trust of public health as holistic not just other body parts but oral health in particular.”

The implementation of the program was also made possible with the municipal dentists, namely Dr. Shernan Silo, Dr. Agnes Ayala, and Dr. Ella Panga.

Led by Chairman Ian Kalaw, Barangay Batong Malake was one of the beneficiaires of the mission initiated by Mayor Anthony F. Genuino and the Municipal Government of Los Baños and titled “Handog ng Ngiting Bagong Los Baños.” Six others were included in a series of missions held in November, namely Tuntungin-Putho, Maaahas, Bagong Silang, Bayog, Mayondon, and San Antonio.

Other officials in attendance were Barangay Councilor Leo Katimbang and Barangay Councilor Elvie Teves, who emphasized collaborative effort to enhance healthcare accessibility in the community.