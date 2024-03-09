High school students showcase organic agriculture org at OA Fair

By Jheana Mae Medialdia

Members of the Organic Agriculture Society (OAS) from Los Baños Senior High School shared their testimonies and experiences on organic agriculture as part of the Organic Agriculture (OA) Fair 2024 held at the Organic Agriculture Research, Development, and Extension Center (OARDEC), University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) last March 06.

The students, together with their advisers Evangeline Austria, Christian Edloy, and Christian Carlo Sasuman, took pride in their involvement with the organization that started with only 50 people, but has now reached over 100 members.

In his talk, Ekin D. Coloma, the current Public Information Officer (PIO) of OAS, mentioned that the organization started when its advisers, Austria, Edloy, and Sasuman, came up with the idea to empower students with knowledge of organic agriculture. Aside from one of its goals in teaching the LBSHS students about sustainable and organic agricultural practices, Coloma added that the organization also aims to assist every member in achieving a healthier lifestyle.

“The OAS extends beyond organic agriculture. It provides insight to students who are undecided about their career path, showcasing the diversity and excitement within the field of agriculture,” shared Seb Panganiban, Vice President of LBSHS-OAS.

Panganiban described his organization’s successes. “Through our activities, fieldwork, and school-based seminars, we are not just cultivating gardens, but also nurturing relationships, providing opportunities, and igniting passions that extend far beyond the confines of our school walls. As we all like to say in OAS, “Keeping it pure, keeping it OA,” he added.

The sharing of testimonies took place during the Ang Mga Kabataang OA portion under the OA sa Galing segment of the OA Fair. The event recorded an attendance of 27 Farmers Association, 42 exhibitors, 376 students, and 88 individuals and guests from different agencies.