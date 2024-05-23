MSMEs join CLDD Calamba’s media promotion workshop

by James Alwyn Roperez

A total of 76 aspiring and existing entrepreneurs joined the Workshop on Videography and Product Photography led by the Cooperatives and Livelihood Development Department (CLDD) of Calamba City as part of their Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Program held at the CLDD Training Center Mercado de Calamba, Brgy. 5, Calamba City on April 23, 2024.

The said workshop was facilitated by Mr. Likas Aspiras of Blink Creative Studios based in Los Baños, as well as and Mr. Jonathan Requina of Nath Digital Photography based in Santa Rosa, who tackled Fundamentals of Photography and Basics of Videography, respectively.

The program was led by the Product Development and Marketing (PDM) Division Head of CLDD, Phoebe E. Cervantes, MBA.

“For the entrepreneurs, matuto sila on how they could really promote their products through photographs at tsaka videos kase diba alam naman natin na napaka powerful talaga ng social media. So diba napapanood natin yung mga reels, sa youtube, sa tiktok, so ang target namin talaga ay makacreate sila, sa sarili nila ng mga videos ng products nila at services nila,” Cervantes said in an interview.

She also claimed that the workshop is only one of their many initiatives that aim to help MSME owners in the locality.

“Kase ito is yung videography and photography is just one of the seminars, special seminars na or training na inoffer namin. We also have business development training. Actually we have 3 series, parang yung una is basic. Ikalawa is the intermediate. Ikatlo is the advance. So dun sa series pang yun, bawat isa meron kaming for the beginners or the basic and the intermediate. Tig pipito yun, tig se-seven yung content niya. Dun naman sa advance ay apat na seminars,” she added.

Cervantes also affirmed that the CLDD- PDM Division also offers other initiatives focusing on the development of MSMEs aside from conducting seminars, such as product consultations and testing as well as the holding of trade fairs for the MSMEs.

Partner agencies of the business development training series included the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Province of Laguna headed by Sir. Christian Ted O. Tungohan, Food and Drug Authority (FDA) Region IV-A, and the National Office.