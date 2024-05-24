CHED-Region IV-A scholarship for coconut farmers open until May 31

by Julia Therese A. Marayag

In adherence to Republic Act No. 11524, known as “The Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act,” the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in the CALABARZON region announces the commencement of the application process for the Scholarship Program for Coconut Farmers/Workers and their Families (CoScho) for the Academic Year 2024-2025. This program aims to extend educational opportunities to qualified and deserving coconut farmers and their families, registered under the National Coconut Farmers Registry System (NCFRS). Undergraduate students enrolled in or planning to enroll in courses in agriculture, agricultural engineering, agribusiness management, agricultural economics, and other subjects determined by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) will be covered by the program.

The application period, which began in March 2024 and will continue until May 31, 2024, welcomes student applicants who meet the stringent qualifications outlined in the guidelines.

As stated on CHED’s official website, eligibility requirements include:

Filipino citizen Graduating high school student/high school graduate with a general weighted average grade (GWA) of 80% or its equivalent or college student with earned academic units relevant to the degree programs identified by PCA with a GWA of 80% the previous semester or its equivalent; Pass the entry level requirements of identified State Universities and Colleges (SUCs); Not be a recipient of any government-funded financial assistance program; Duly registered coconut farmer in the NCFRS or his/her dependent; Must have a combined annual gross income of parents not exceeding ₱300,000.00

Applicants must provide a comprehensive set of documentary requirements, including:

Birth Certificate issued by the Local Civil Registry or Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Academic: For senior high school students – duly certified copy of the grades for Grade 11 and first semester for Grade 12;

For senior high school graduates – form 138; and

For applicants with earned units or currently enrolled in college – duly Certified Copy of Grades for the latest semester/term attended. PCA Certification, issued by PCA Regional Office (PCA-RO) to NCFRS registered coconut farmers/farmworkers upon the endorsement of the PCA Provicial Office and/or Local Coconut Industry Development Councils (LCIDCs), small coconut farmers organizations, federations, and cooperatives. Note: Only one family member shall be allowed to apply for the scholarship; Certificate of Good Moral Character from the last school attended; Proof of income – any of the following: Latest Income Tax Return (ITR) of applicant and/spouse/parents/guardians if imployed;

Certificate of Tax Exemption from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR);

Certificate of No Income from BIR;

Certificate of Indigency from their Barangay; or

Certificate/Case Study from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Notice of admission from the HEI with collegiate degree offerings; Proof that the student applicant belonged to special group/s (if applicable); and Original Barangay Certification that parents/guardians and siblings had never attended college/university (if applicable).

Financial assistance under the CoScho program includes an annual allowance of Php 70,000.00, accompanied by a book allowance of Php 10,000.00 per school year, totaling Php 80,000.00. Beneficiaries may also avail themselves of additional allowances, such as thesis and OJT allowances, attendance in local conferences/fora, and a one-time financial assistance for laptop purchase, totaling Php 115,000.00.

To apply, applicants must create an account and fill out the online application form via the CHED Scholarship Portal, utilizing the designated Google Forms for Region 4A (CALABARZON). Upon receipt, the CHED Regional Office will evaluate and rank the applications, with the Office of the Student Development and Services (OSDS) responsible for validating the final list of qualified beneficiaries. Award numbers will then be issued to successful applicants.