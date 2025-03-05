Dr. Otsuka explores PH Economy woes, highlights lack of learning from abroad

Written by Andrei Joaquin J. Catibayan

Dr. Keijiro Otsuka, a distinguished honorary professor from Kobe University in Japan and an expert in development economics, rural economy, and agricultural development, discussed the causes behind the Philippines’ economic woes in a seminar organized by the Department of Economics, College of Economics and Management, University of the Philippines Los Baños on March 3, 2025.

The event titled “Why did the Philippines Fail to Develop?” was held at the REDREC Auditorium. Around 200 people, composed of students, faculty, and other guests attended the seminar.

Dr. Otsuka’s presentation emphasized the importance of “learning from abroad” and how the Philippines’ economic policy failed to adapt to international practices and innovative technologies, describing this as the reason for the country’s inability to transition from an agrarian to an industrial society.



He compared the miracle economies of Asia to the Philippines (China, Hongkong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan), explaining how the latter was unable to replicate the use of cross-country information and technology to boost its economic development, leading to a consistently slow growth rate of the nation’s gross domestic product.

“I believe while learning technology and management from abroad is a common factor leading to the successful industrialization in China, Hongkong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan, this is missing in the Philippines,” Dr. Otsuka shared.

Suggesting a need for economic redirection, he emphasized that “development is imitation-based” and argued that for the Philippines to catch up with other Asian countries, it must duplicate the efforts of its neighbors, which prioritizes learning from abroad and improving their local education systems.

He also stressed that “innovation must be supported by public R&D institutions and training programs, as well as collective action of producers.”



Ultimately, Dr. Otsuka’s proposal emphasized the need to strengthen schools, public investment in R&D institutions & human capital, and support for local industry clusters in contrast to the lack of learning from abroad and capacity to use new technology.

This seminar signifies the launch of a five-day lecture and seminar series by Dr. Otsuka within the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

On March 7, Friday, Dr. Otsuka will also speak at a CEM seminar titled “Case Studies of the Development of Industrial Clusters in Asia” at the REDREC Auditorium as part of World Expert Lecture Series (WELS) by the UP Office of International Linkages.