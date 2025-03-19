Fun run with pets held at Anilag Festival 2025

Written by Nikka Yoanna M. Del Rosario

167 pet owners joined the Furry Run for Fun 2025 which was held at the Time Plaza of the Laguna Provincial Capitol Compound in Santa Cruz, Laguna on March 15 as part of Anilag Festival 2025.

Organized by the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian of Laguna, the event aimed to raise awareness about responsible pet care and promote physical health through community activities.

Race kits and finisher medals were offered to the first 100 registrants at the venue.

The fun run featured two race distances, 1.4 KM and 2.4 KM, each with small and large dog breed categories.

Some contestants joined because they were concerned for their pets’ health while being excited to take part in the program as it strengthens the bond between them and their dogs.

“I joined mostly because I was curious. I wanted to bond with my pet and exercise.” Abigail, a contestant, shared her reasons for joining.

“My brother’s dog has an injury, so my family wanted me to join mainly for her health,” Melbourn commented about his brother’s dog, Max.

For the 1.2 KM winners, 1st place won a cash prize of 4,000 PHP, 2nd place won 3,000 PHP, and 3rd place won 2,000 PHP. For the 2.4 KM winners, 1st place won a cash prize of 5,000 PHP, 2nd place won 4,000 PHP, and 3rd place won 2,000 PHP.

The winners for the 1.2 KM small breed category are: 1st place – Mark Anthony B. Ortiz, 2nd place – Ferlyn G. Inocentes, and 3rd place – Jude Andrei J. Aliber.

The winners for the 1.2 KM large breed category are: 1st place – Edilberto O. Abaya Jr., 2nd place – Rico Redia, and 3rd place – Micolle G. Adrias.

The winners for the 2.4 KM small breed category are: 1st place – Michael Ismael G. Divina, 2nd place – Roneil L. Inocentes, and 3rd place – Darwin Gacer

The winners for the 2.4 KM large breed category are: 1st place – Joseph C. Mancera, 2nd place – Diosdado Ramirez, and 3rd place – Kim Arron Mancera

All winners also received freebies from the event sponsors namely Asvet Incorporated, Avli Biocare Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim, Happypet, Nutrichunks, DoggiEssentials, Universal Robina, and Zoetis.

The Anilag Festival, also called the Mother of Festivals in Laguna, started in 2004, celebrating the municipality’s culture and harvest every first week of March. This year, the celebration was held on March 9 to 15.