Los Baños Toastmasters Club holds “She Speaks” for National Women’s Month

Written by Marie Francesca S. Mamaril

“To all the women out there, mothers, daughters, leaders your voice matters, your story matters. Speak, stand tall, and continue to inspire,” said Ferdinand Platon as he finished his tribute speech to his mother at the Los Baños Toastmasters Club’s “She Speaks” meeting held on March 17, 2025.

The Los Baños Toastmasters Club’s “ 331st meeting featured speeches centered around empowering women and sharing their stories in celebration of National Women’s Month. The event took place via Zoom and in person at the UPLB Learning Resource Center.

The meeting began with the Table Topics segment where volunteers delivered one to two-minute speeches based on given prompts related to a woman’s face, such as “A Woman Sees,” “A Woman Speaks,” “A Woman Hears,” and “A Woman Expresses.” Speeches from members and guests highlighted women’s struggles and triumphs in different ways.

Marki Isureña, the evaluator, noted, “A woman speaks not through her mouth, but she uses every part of her body to speak. Each part of a woman makes a woman, a woman.”

After the impromptu speeches, two assigned speakers took the floor each for 15 minutes.

The first speaker, Ferdinand Platon, gave a teary-eyed speech about his mother, a single parent who worked tirelessly as a market vendor to raise him and his siblings. “Today as I share this, I honor her and every woman who sacrifices, who perseveres, and who speaks not just with words but with actions that inspire,” he expressed.

Platon’s speech emphasized the trials mothers face for their children and how they remain a strong pillar for their loved ones despite challenges.

The second speaker, Ohms Garcia, utilized the audience’s input to propel his speech. He shared life experiences and messages he could not say to those he loved. He expressed his “what ifs” from prompts given by the audience such as classmates, best friends, and family. He discussed regrets, longing for connection, and ultimately, the importance of self-love. “Do not be like me, take courage and let your “what-ifs” talk,” he pointed out.

The session ended with evaluations of the speeches from different members of the club.

Toastmasters Club aims to improve the public speaking skills and confidence of its members. It provides a safe space for expression through speech and offers constructive feedback and suggestions. The club will hold its next meeting on April 7, 2025. The club is open to everyone and meets every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.