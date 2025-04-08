Project READ officially launches free literary sessions in Southville Niugan, Cabuyao

written by: Julia Jane E. Moleño

Project READ, a student-led initiative, officially launched its free reading and writing sessions and mobile mini-library with donated books for out-of-school youth in Southville, Nugan, Cabuyao. The project, which stands for Reach, Educate, Advocate, and Develop, is designed by first-year National Service Training Program (NSTP) students from Pamantasan ng Cabuyao.

The initiative began on March 8 at Southville, Niugan Phase 9 and 13 Covered Court, where six children ages 6-14 were assessed for their literacy levels. Following the assessment, children participated in basic reading and writing sessions held every Monday and Saturday, from 8:00 to 10:00 AM, continuing until April 12. Project READ’s goal is to equip children with essential reading and writing (literacy) skills in both Filipino and English, providing them with foundation for formal education.

Princess Lara Ginez, Project READ’s community coordinator, initiated the project idea after observing the educational gap. “Sa survey po namin, may mga bata pong mababagal magbasa. So ‘yun po ang i-improve namin sa pagbabasa nila para pag gusto po nila pumasok sa school, ready po sila sa pagbabasa—may learning sila kahit papaano, [In our survey, we found that some children were having difficulties in reading causing them to read slowly. So, to address the issue, we wanted to help them enhance their literacy skills, and this will help them in prepare for school],” she stated.

Ginez observed that many children have dropped out or struggled with reading due to financial constraints. “Para sa akin lang, maraming out-of-school youth (Sa Southville, Niugan) dahil parang mas inuuna nilang mag-work compared mag-school syempre para makakain sila, [For me, there is a high number of out-of-school youth in Southville, Niugan because they prefer to work rather than go to school, so they can provide their basic needs first such as food],” she added.

While Project READ has gained approval from the university and local government units (LGUs), the team faced challenges such as parents concerned for the safety of their children in the community. “Since uso ang pangunguha ng mga bata ngayon, nag-aalinlangan ang mga parents nila na pasalihin ang mga bata. Kahit gusto ng mga bata, kapag ayaw ng magulang, hindi namin sila ina-allow na sumali sa amin. [Since child kidnapping has been rampant within the area, parents are hesitant to let their children participate. Even if the children want to join, if their parents refuse, we do not allow them to join our sessions],” Ginez explained since they faced difficulties in securing the parents’ consent.

Despite these challenges, the project team is committed to its initiative. Charles Zander Juan, the project leader, envisions a long-term impact and hopes that future NSTP students will continue the project with passion. “Ang Project READ ay hindi lang basta simpleng project. Gusto namin may long-term effect siya, [Project READ is not just a simple project. We want this to leave a long-term effect],” he said.

In addition to the literacy sessions, the project features a mobile mini library which will eventually be managed by the local barangay officials, ensuring continued access to books for all children. “Hahanap din sila ng mga nangangailangang bata—kahit hindi out-of-school children. Balak din naming makipagcoordinate sa future NSTP students na kung pwede, i-continue din nila ang project namin, [They will look for children in need—not necessarily out-of-school children. We also plan to coordinate with future NSTP students, if possible, they can continue this project],” Juan emphasized.

As of now, Project READ needs book donations and financial support to sustain its operations. Local officials and student volunteers encourage community members to contribute so that more children can benefit from the initiative.

“‘Yan ay maganda para sa mga kabataan—mabibigyan sila ng mga lesson na makakatulong sa kanila. [This is beneficial for the youth—they will be provided with lessons that will help them,” Catherine Baculot, desk officer at Southville, Niugan, expressed.

For those interested in supporting the initiative, you can donate pre-loved or brand-new books for children ages 6-14, donations can be dropped off at Pamantasan ng Cabuayao or the Barangay Whitehouse in Phase 9, Southville 1, Niugan, Cabuyao, Laguna. Alternatively, monetary donations are also welcome via GCash. More details can be found on Project READ’s official Facebook Page.