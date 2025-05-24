Breast Clinic inilunsad ng UPLB UHS

Ulat nia Alexandra Kelsey Ramos

“Do not hesitate, do not be afraid to seek consult—especially when it comes to your breast health. It is always better to be cautious when it comes to your health. Any sensation or noticeable change should be taken seriously. At any age, it’s important to consult a doctor.”

Ito ang payo ni Dr. Arjel D. Ramirez, isang oncology surgeon, espesyalista ng breast cancer, at ang consultant ng bagong Breast Clinic ng University Health Service (UHS) ng University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) na inilunsad noong Mayo 5, 2025

Tumatanggap ng pasyente ang UHS Breast Clinic tuwing Lunes, mula 1:00 PM hanggang 3:00 PM, maliban sa mga holiday at opisyal na non-working days.

Para sa mga karagdagang katanungan o pagpa-schedule ng appointment, maaaring kontakin si Ms. Ning Saludez sa 0922-697-4331