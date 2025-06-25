Para sa Bata, Para sa Bayan: Child Development Laboratory celebrates 60th founding anniversary

Ulat at mga larawang kuha ni Adrielle Stephanie Dollizon

“Lagi’t lagi. Para sa bata, para sa bayan!” — Teacher Jean Padilla

The Child Development Laboratory (CDL) at the University of the Philippines Los Baños celebrated its 60th founding anniversary last Saturday, June 21. The CDL Playground, located in the Day Care Resource Center (DCRC) Hall, was attended by children, alumni, and parents.

CDL operates an extension service and laboratory under the Department of Human and Family Development (DHFDS) of the College of Human Ecology, UPLB. Project Leader Jewely Jean V. Padilla and Phrygian Almeda led the anniversary program, which was filled with engaging games and activities. Craft workshop stations invited children to unleash their creativity through making origami and drawings with their teachers. Photo and art exhibits by former students lined the entrance of the CDL playground, allowing attendees to stroll down memory lane. The Alumni Bazaar hosted businesses owned by CDL’s very own alumni.

Atop celebrating six decades of shaping young minds, Balik CDL was a homecoming for former students of the preschool. College of Human Ecology Dean Jennifer Marie S. Amparo remarked, “Sixty years ago, CDL began with a simple yet profound vision. Of course, to provide an enriching environment for young children in UPLB. Sixty years of shaping minds, and today we are not just celebrating our 60th anniversary, this is also a reunion for everyone, and this is also our legacy. Our legacy, built on love and the enduring spirit of CDL.”

Balik CDL encouraged attendees to reflect on their formative experiences in the program. As parents guide children on their formative journeys, Chancellor Jose V. Camacho, Jr. reminisced about his own story as a parent of a Batang CDL. Emphasizing the significance of the service, Camacho called CDL, “pinakamagandang nangyari sa UPLB.”

Chancellor Camacho pertained CDL as testament to UPLB’s efforts ahead of the Republic Act 12199, or the Early Childhood Care and Development Systems Act, which highlights early childhood education as a crucial part of children’s growth and development. He also expressed the Office of the Chancellor’s interest in funding a coffee table book to compile and commemorate CDL students’ stories.

Representing Batang CDL Alumni, Los Baños Mayor-Elect Neil Andrew Nocon titled the UPLB Child Development Laboratory as a pioneering institution in early childhood development. He stated that as the country faces a widespread learning crisis, the need for CDL’s services is more vital than ever.

Nurturing more than 2000 children in 60 years, the CDL housed unforgettable memories for its students.

Randy Eusebio, a Batch ‘83 Batang CDL, enrolled his children in the preschool, trusting its ability to foster children’s development through fun and play, “Iyong foundation ko dito sa socialization, how to meet other people. Maganda ang foundation sa CDL kaya lahat ‘yan (enrolled).”

Beatrice and Katrina, from Batches ‘11 and ‘12, fondly recalled playtime and the playground as their favorite CDL memories. Mark Madesa, Batch ‘86, recollected memories in the playground’s former kubo. But beyond nostalgia, former students were delighted to return to where it all started, especially as students and staff at the university.

Jeremie Marinella Ledesma, a Batch ‘04 Batang CDL, shared, “Ang tanda ko talaga kasi n’ong bata ako, masaya. Kasi ang daming activities, encouraging ‘yong mga naging teacher namin n’on… at the same time happy ka kasi proud sila na nakikita ka nila na parang ‘o dati gan’to ka lang (kaliit) tapos ngayon gan’to na ‘yong achievements mo.’”

Associate Professor Inero V. Ancho closed the program by extending his deep gratitude to the CDL, the DHFDS teachers, staff, and families who attended. He attributed the success of the event to the individuals and partners of the department. Recognizing the 60-year service and commitment of CDL teachers, Inero stated, “sila ang treasure ng ating departamento.”

With more than 20 years of service in CDL, Project Leader Jean Padilla expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the parents who have consistently trusted the program’s mission throughout the years. Generations of students enrolling in CDL testify to the unwavering willingness of the parents to actively cooperate in their children’s upbringing, especially with the help of the project. As a teacher, the homecoming inspired moving realizations for Teacher Jean, “I’m humbled na hindi ko alam na ganon na pala karami yung mga estudyante ko. Seeing them na grown up na, tapos naalala pa nila ako. Very humbling and touching siya.”

Program Coordinator Assistant Professor Melissa P. Ferrido shed light on CDL’s significant achievements as a research facility adept at integrating theory into practice. She highlighted three key areas driving CDL’s vision: instruction, research, and extension. Focusing on holistic development for children, CDL aims to empower children in reaching their full potential by providing a safe and enabling environment through fun and play. One of these initiatives is the annual exhibit featuring the children’s artwork.

The DFDHS Child Development Laboratory (CDL) actively extends its assistance to the community of Los Baños. CDL opens its applications for pre-kindergarten level students every academic year to UP-dependents and non UP-dependents. CDL is also open to guiding and collaborating with early education researchers.

It takes a village to raise children. Beyond celebrating its journey with its students, the founding anniversary also celebrates the indispensable role of parents. Raising children is filled with relentless challenges, but the community will always stand to offer a helping hand. The Child Development Laboratory will always show up for the children, just as it has for sixty meaningful years.