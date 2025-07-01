UPLB HR Fair 2025 connects hundreds to careers, celebrates service

Ulat at mga larawang kuha ni Adrielle Stephanie Dollizon

364 jobseekers, students, and professionals attended the kickoff of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Human Resources and Development Office (HRDO)’s HR Fair 2025 on June 26, 2025. The HR fair, themed: “TANAW: Pagkilala sa Galing, Pagtanaw sa Kinabukasan”, offered a day of career opportunities, talks, and wellness services for both UP and non-UP participants.

Bea Monfero, the overall chair of HR Fair 2025, expressed deep gratitude for the community’s participation in the event. “Malaking bagay na maraming pumunta, outside and inside—‘yong mga employees na ‘tin, ‘yong mga jobseekers na ‘tin. Malaking bagay na sinuportahan nila ‘yong HR Fair kasi para sa kanila naman talaga ‘yon. Kaya natin ginawa ‘yong pagbibigay ng service test, pagbibigay ng job fair, para makatulong,” she stated, emphasizing the purpose of the HR Fair.

“Sa isang mundong mabilis ang pagbabago, may isang bagay na nananatiling totoo. Ang tao ay ang puso ng pag-unlad… at ito rin po ang makinarya na nagtutulak sa kultura, talento, at transpormasyon,” Vice Chancellor Rolando T. Bello highlighted the fair’s essence as an event brimming with possibilities, connections, change, and growth in his opening remarks.

In a video message, Chancellor Jose V. Camacho, Jr. emphasized the importance of the contributions of UPLB staff and preparing for their future growth, “We celebrate the contributions of our people while also laying the groundwork for their future growth, through activities like today’s career talk, job fair, and health and wellness facilities.”

Jobseekers, eager to find their next opportunities, came prepared with their resumes. MJ Sapitan, an applicant, reflected being hopeful and trusting fate to guide her to the right job, “Masaya and marami kang pagpipilitan kung anong gusto mo talaga. Dalawa sana ‘yong aapply-an ko pero (doon ako sa) kung ano talaga ‘yong God’s will na saan ako mapasok na work.”

According to Administrative Officer IV Rhacel Enriquez, 12 applicants were hired on the spot under various companies and organizations that participated in the event, such as Amherst Laboratories Inc., SM Department Store, Toyota Motor Philippines, AgriPacific Corporation, Asia Brewery Incorporated, Enchanted Kingdom, ACE Hardware, Naivivis Contractor and Trading Corporation, Bonafide Trainology Placement Services, Fully Advanced Manpower Solutions Inc., PKI Manufacturing and Technology Inc., Waltermart, and EPSON Precision (Philippines) Inc.

Beyond career opportunities, the two-day fair offered nutrition screening and health consultations for attendees.

Apart from the job fair, UPLB HRDO also commemorated its foundation day since its official designation as the UPLB Human Resources Development Office in 1987. The office’s origins date further back to its establishment in May 25, 1962 as the Personnel Management and Legal Division.

Dr. Roderick Javar, director of UPLB HRDO and a historian, emphasized the importance of institutional history. “Mahalaga po na malaman natin ang institutional history. Bilang historian, naniniwala ako na institutional history ang kaluluwa ng anumang opisina o tanggapan. Ito po kasi ‘yong nagpapakita doon sa landas na tinatahak ng opisina simula noon hanggang sa ngayon, at kung saan tayo pupunta,” he declared. Moreover, he announced the launch of UPLB HRDO’s two projects: the HRDO 2024 Accomplishment Report and the History of UPLB HRDO.

On the second day of the fair, UPLB HRDO honored 239 retirees from executive offices and colleges at UPLB. University officials, including Chancellor Jose V. Camacho, Jr., Vice Chancellor Rolando T. Bello, and Vice Chancellor Nathaniel C. Bantayan, awarded trophies in the image of the iconic Oblation, recognizing the long-standing and invaluable service of the retirees.

“You will always be part of UPLB’s community, its history, and future. You will always be welcome with open arms in UPLB. And we hope that you continue to share your wisdom, your stories, and your inspiration with the younger generations of faculty, of staff and employees, of students, who now carry forward the torch that you have passed on,” Chancellor Camacho declared, extending the university’s gratitude for their honor, service, and excellence.

The ceremony also included a tribute to late faculty members and staff.

During the service recognition ceremony, retiring faculty and staff reminisced about their beginnings at the university. Prof. Rosemary D. Eusebio from the Institute of Physics, College of Arts and Sciences, looked back on her journey as a fresh graduate heading to UPLB to teach, “In UPLB, I didn’t just find work. I found my vocation—teaching physics was my joy.”

UPLB HRDO Director Roderick Javar recognized the honoree’s contributions stating,“Sa diwa ng UP Oblation na ang replika ay hawak ninyo ngayon, kayo ang patotoo ng tunay na pag-aalay ng sarili para sa unibersidad at bayan.”