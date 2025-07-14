Los Baños Kicks Off Nutrition Month with Parade, Food Bazaar, and Community Activities

By Riva Jatulan

In support of this year’s Nutrition Month celebration, the local government of Los Baños launched a series of activities related to promoting healthy eating and food security.

The celebration began on July 4, 2025, with a vibrant parade that featured a nutrifloat-making contest. Participants creatively designed their pedicabs and e-bikes with fruits and vegetables. Barangay Mayondon, Barangay Malinta, and Barangay Maahas were declared the winners of the competition.

The official launch of the Nutrition Month activities were held on July 7, 2025, during the flag raising ceremony at the Municipal Hall of Los Baños. This was followed by a Food Bazaar, which was open from July 7-July 11. Local entrepreneurs showcased their products, offering a variety of goods to the LB community.

Shiela Pantoja, owner of Ma’am Shie Homemade, offered freshly baked cookies (₱50/100 grams) and ensaymada (₱25). Pantoja regularly delivers their goods to customers and schools.

Emelda Bañares and her co-sellers from LB Veggie Move, an official partner endorsed by the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist, sold fresh produce from Timugan and Bagong Silang, such as avocado (₱90), santol (₱40), papaya (₱60), and locally grown bananas, all offered at affordable bulk prices. LB Veggie Move regularly sells at the municipal grounds every Tuesday and Friday.

The LB Breastfeeding Support Group, offered healthy foods which are rich in protein in potassium such as rice, linga, and monggo.

Aurora Respuesto, president of the Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) of Los Baños, spearheaded the establishment of their very own stall, along with the BNS of Los Baños. Their stall was opened during the period of the food bazaar. It featured cookies, banana loaf, and local dishes. Proceeds from the sales will support BNS programs.

According to Nutritionist-Dietitian and Municipal Nutrition Action Officer Madelaine Alforja, other Nutrition Month activities include a cooking contest for the elderly on July 15, a sportsfest for municipal employees from July 21 to 24, and a culminating event on July 25 to honor outstanding barangay nutrition committees and barangay nutrition scholars (BNS).

The month-long celebration promotes the theme: “Food and nutrition security, maging priority: sapat na pagkain, karapatan natin.”