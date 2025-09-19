UPLBWalkout kinondena ang kurapsyon sa bansa

Ulat nina Lilianna Nicole De Asis, Gabrielle Grace Fernandez, Anne Jeline Pascua, at Karylle Payas
Isinagawa ng komunidad ng University of the Philippines Los Baños ang #UPLBWalkout rally nitong Setyembre 19, 2025 upang ikondena ang mga anomalya sa gobyerno, katulad ng kahina-hinalang flood control projects at budget cuts sa sektor ng edukasyon. Kasabay din nito ang paggunit sa ika-53 na anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng Martial Law.
Nagsimula ito sa kanya-kanyang protesta ng mga kolehiyo ng UPLB noong umaga. Pagkatapos ay nagmartsa ang mga rallyista patungong Oblation Park upang magsanib-pwersa.
Ayon sa UP Action Los Baños Network, ang mga sumusunod ang mga datos ukol sa samu’t saring ipinapatambol na mga isyu ng protesta:
Corruption & Questionable Projects
- Nearly P3 trillion — questionable flood control projects
- 60% — alleged embezzlement per flood control project
Budget Cuts (Social Services)
- P2.08 billion — UP System budget cut
- P16 billion — DepEd budget cut
- P27 billion — CHED budget cut
- PhilHealth — complete defunding
Priorities & Allocations (Questionable/Non-Social Spending)
- P4.6 billion — confidential and intelligence funds (CIF)
- P1 billion — foreign trips for Marcos family and cronies
Debt & Fiscal Burden
- P17.27 trillion — national government debt as of June 2025
Militarization & Security Spending
- 87.9% — proposed increase in 2026 budget of Department of National Defense
- P8.1 billion — increase for National Action Plan for Unity, Peace, and Development (2025–2028) / NTF-ELCAC
P10 million — allocation per “cleared” village under Barangay Development Program
Sanggunian: https://tinyurl.com/UPActionLB