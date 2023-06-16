[PRESS RELEASE] Aiding the Batangueño farmers, one Kapeng Barako pack at a time through Carlo Premium Coffee PH

Barako Coffee, or more commonly known as Kapeng Barako, is a famous coffee variant harvested from the Coffea Liberica plant which was first introduced [here in the Philippines] almost 200 years ago when it was first planted in Lipa, Batangas.

Mainly sourced from the provinces of Batangas and Cavite, Kapeng Barako features a strong taste and powerful aroma that distinguishes it from other coffee bean variants. The term “barako” comes from the Spanish “varraco” which means “wild boar” or “stud”, which in essence, is representative of the distinct smokey, chocolatey, and spicy flavor that separates it from the rest.

Furthermore, Kapeng Barako also boasts the merits of being beneficial in the aspect of health. There are many different ways on how to extract the best out of these Kapeng Barako beans. With this, listed below are some of the numerous benefits that come with drinking Kapeng Barako:

Kapeng Barako does not have as much sugar content as instant or 3-in-1 coffee. Kapeng Barako increases lifespan because it reduces the risk of Type-2 Diabetes by up to 50%. Kapeng Barako contains antioxidants that lessen the risk of gout and cancer.

With all these in mind, if you're looking for a convenient and accessible source of these Kapeng Barako beans

Carlo Premium Coffee PH is a Los Baños-based home business that sources its coffee beans from local farmers in Lipa City, Batangas. They offer two types of coffee beans such as Arabica beans and Kapeng Barako, both in whole beans or coarse ground varieties. The customers have the option to buy the beans in packages of 500 or 1000 grams.

Launched in 2021, the business was built upon the owner’s, Mr. Ariel Lozano’s, enthusiasm and interest over coffee and has continued on since then. As an alumnus of the BS Agribusiness Management and Entrepreneurship program of the University of the Philippines Los Baños, he utilizes the knowledge he acquired from his college days and is still actively involved in the management of the business.

As of present, Carlo Premium Coffee PH supplies coffee beans used in some locally-known coffee shops here in Los Baños. With these beans being sourced locally and directly from the farmers of Lipa City, Batangas, two specific goals of Carlo Premium Coffee PH are being achieved; [1] to promote the proud product of the province of Batangas; and [2] to extend a direct helping hand to the local farmers who cultivate these products. So, for every cup of coffee that you purchase, you are essentially aiding the very farmers that nurtured the beans that are used for your cup of coffee.

