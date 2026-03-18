Keeping the Faith in a Multi-faith Community

By Rachel Sarif and Celsa Suan

Beyond the hot springs at the foot of the mystical Mount Makiling, far from the bustling streets and the heavy academic hustle at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), a composed Muslim community thrives despite adversity.

Located in Umali Subdivision, Barangay Batong Malake, the IMSA Jammi Al-Khair Mosque, also known as the Los Baños Islamic Center, serves as a central and vital place of worship for Muslims in Los Baños. Completed in 1980, the mosque provides a spiritual space for residents and visiting Muslims.

Central to Islamic practice is the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, whose teachings guide the daily lives of Muslims and shape their characters. These teachings are exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him–from the Arabic phrase, ‘alayhi as-salām’)1and are also reflected in the Five Pillars of Islam: the profession of faith (shahada2), prayer (salat3), almsgiving (zakat4), fasting during Ramadan (sawm5), and pilgrimage (hajj6). These pillars form the foundation of a Muslim’s faith and spiritual life and reflect their devotion, love, and obedience.

In non-Muslim communities like Los Baños, practicing these beliefs can present challenges such as access to halal food, finding spaces for worship (mosques), and maintaining religious identity.

Hashim D. Hadji Carim, a UPLB graduate student who arrived in 2024, shared his experiences in living and studying in Los Baños. According to Carim, one of the most common challenges Muslims face is finding halal food. Muslims are required to consume halal (permissible) food and avoid haram (forbidden) food such as pork, based on Islamic dietary laws in the Qu’ran and Sunnah7.

Hashim explained he does not usually introduce himself by his religion, choosing to let his actions reflect his identity. “Ang ginagawa ko, hindi ko sinasabi sa mga bago kong nakakasama na I’m Muslim and I am a Maranao. I will let them realize and know na ako ay isang Muslim,” he said.

He elaborated that his actions, when it comes to dining, speaks for himself, “Pagkakain kami, magtatanong ako, ‘May pork ba ‘yan?’ May halo ba ‘yan? Ano ang ingredients na ginamit ninyo?’ So, agad-agad magkakaroon sila ng instinct na ‘Muslim ‘to’.”

Ustadh8 Saleh Labay emphasized the importance of providing accessible halal food and other facilities that would greatly help Muslim residents and international students. He also noted the importance of having a Muslim cemetery, an Islamic burial traditions require specific practices such as positioning the deceased facing Mecca.

Moreover, IMSA Jammi Al-Khair Mosque Imam9 Ustadh Alim Ibrahim Mangulamas expressed hope that the rights and welfare of Muslims living in Los Baños would receive greater attention: “Sana po ay bibigyan ng pansin na kami ay mga mamamayan…’yung mga Muslim dito ay may karapatan…Ibig sabihin ng karapatan pangtao ay paninirahan ng maayos.”

Hashim also urges the local government to address concerns related to Muslim affairs, particularly access to religious education. He emphasized the need for Madrasah10 education, which provides Arabic and Islamic studies for Muslim and Balik-Islam learners. “Yung Madrasah education, kailangan nila [Muslim and Balik-Islam] ng proper education for our religion. Hinihingi namin na magkaroon kami ng Muslim affairs, magkaroon kami ng sariling avenue.”

As Los Baños continues to grow as a center of education, cultural diversity, and inclusivity, members of the Muslim community hope their voices and needs will be recognized. Building an inclusive community means ensuring that people of all faiths can practice their beliefs with dignity and support.

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1 Alayhi as-salām is a phrase Muslims often say after hearing or saying the name of a prophet of Islam.

2 The Muslim belief that there is no god but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God.

3 A Muslim ritual prayer performed five times daily

4 A portion of a Muslim’s wealth or possessions given to God.

5 Fasting and performed during Ramadan

6 Pilgrimage to Mecca

7Sunnah is the way of Prophet Muhammad–the teachings, practices, and actions followed by the Muslims.

8 Ustadh is an Arabic term for “teacher” or “professor”

9 Imam is a religious leader in Muslim

10 Madrasah education is the elementary, preparatory and secondary levels of Arabic education