Bridging theory and practice: engineering ingenuity takes flight at MEGablast 2026

By Angelleanne Marfa

LOS BAÑOS, LAGUNA — Under the open skies of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), bursts of water pressure and cheers echoed across the College of Forestry and Natural Resources Soccer Field on May 1, 2026, as student-built rockets shot upward—some soaring high and straight, others veering unpredictably, but all embodying one thing: the leap from theory to practice.

MEGablast 2026, a machine design competition organized by the UPLB Mechanical Engineering Guild (MEG), gathered engineering students, including Far Eastern University Institute of Technology (FEU Tech), for a hands-on test of skill, creativity, and scientific intuition. At its core, the event challenged participants to design and launch water rockets made from recyclable materials such as plastic bottles.

From classroom concepts to open-air experimentation

Unlike controlled laboratory environments, MEGablast demanded adaptability. Wind, pressure, and angle—all unpredictable in an outdoor setting became variables students had to account for in real time.

For first-time participant Kristen Denisse Dee, a third-year BS Mechanical Engineering student from FEU Tech and member of the winning team AUTOMATECH-1, the open space itself was a defining factor.

She shared that the opportunity to launch rockets outdoors was something unique—something that cannot be replicated indoors. Watching a rocket fly using only water and pressure made the experience both thrilling and rewarding.

Despite being new to the competition, Dee described the process as surprisingly accessible. Their team relied on simple yet strategic material choices: durable plastic bottles to withstand pressure, cardboard fins for stability, and careful weight distribution to combat air resistance. But simplicity did not mean ease.

Designing the rocket required balancing durability and aerodynamics. The nose could not be too sharp nor too loosely attached, as structural integrity would suffer after multiple launches. “Tatlong launch, wala sira na yun,” she noted, emphasizing how repeated launching rounds exposed weaknesses in their design.

Beyond materials, the challenge extended to estimation. Without precise measurements, the teams had to estimate the approximate angles, water volume, and pressure. It was in this uncertainty that learning deepened.

Engineering as application, not just calculation

For Engr. Angelo Manuel A. Castillo, a judge for MEGablast and professor from the UPLB College of Engineering and Agro-Industrial Technology (CEAT), the competition represents a critical shift in engineering education—from theoretical understanding to applied knowledge.

He explained that while students often encounter subjects like fluid mechanics and dynamics in abstract terms, events like MEGablast allow them to test whether their computations hold true in real-world conditions.

“Everything that they learned is meaningless if they cannot apply it outside,” Castillo said.

The competition required more than simply launching a rocket. Teams had to calculate trajectory, optimize pressure, and design for both range and accuracy—two key performance metrics in the event.

These metrics pushed participants to think critically about how design choices—such as nose shape, fin alignment, and weight—affect flight behavior. In doing so, students were not only applying theories but also refining and, at times, challenging them.

A competition built on ingenuity and improvisation

Interestingly, preparation for some teams was far from extensive.

Engr. Precious Derain, professor at FEU Tech and coach of both teams, AUTOMATECH-1 and AUTOMATECH-2, revealed that their rockets were built just a day before the competition.

Despite the limited preparation time, she expressed immense pride in her students, highlighting their initiative to independently research the science behind rocket flight.

“It’s our first time joining a competition like this,” Derain said, describing the experience as both overwhelming and fulfilling. “More than the award… the friendships and experience—yun yung pinaka reward.”

Her statement underscores a recurring theme throughout the event: while competition drives performance, collaboration and exposure drive growth.

Precision under pressure

Out of 13 competing teams, AUTOMATECH-1 from Far Eastern University Institute of Technology secured first place, followed closely by AUTOMATECH-2 in second, while team Holabells from UP Los Baños claimed third.

Beyond the podium finishes, special awards highlighted the diversity of engineering strengths demonstrated during the event. Team Aura Farmers achieved the most accurate launch with a remarkable 1.72-meter proximity to the target, emphasizing precision and control.

AUTOMATECH-1 further distinguished itself by earning the farthest launch at 91 meters, showcasing both power optimization and aerodynamic efficiency. Meanwhile, creativity and innovation were recognized through the organizer’s choice of best design award, given to Hero’s Angels Burger, Buy 1 Take Me: Murang Mura Presyong Divisoria Pabili po Five Hundred Thousand Million Million.

Their victories reflected not only technical excellence but also adaptability—an ability to respond to real-world variables that no equation alone can fully predict.

More than a competition

While the rockets were the highlight, MEGablast 2026 also became a space for connection.

Daniel David Dayrit, a participant from the College of Economics and Management, shared that MEGablast served as a direct application of what he learned in physics, transforming theoretical concepts into tangible action. Despite the heat and minor mishaps during preparation, he noted that both the accuracy and range tests were rewarding.

For him, launching rockets felt like stepping into the role of a scientist—something new, exciting, and rarely experienced as a hobby.

Meanwhile, event head Raeven D. Moreno, in his closing remarks, described the event as something beyond expectations—a “miracle” born from collective effort and support. He emphasized that engineering, at its core, should serve the people, challenging students to uphold integrity in a field often confronted by systemic issues.

Reaching New Heights

As rockets pierced the sky one after another, MEGablast 2026 revealed something deeper than technical skill: it showed how learning transforms when it is experienced.

For many participants, the event rekindled a sense of curiosity—what one judge described as “healing of an inner child.” The simple act of launching a homemade rocket became a powerful reminder of why they chose engineering in the first place.

And as Engr. Angelo encouraged future participants, MEGablast is not just about competition—it is about pushing knowledge to its limits while rediscovering the joy of creation.

In the end, whether rockets landed perfectly or missed their mark, each launch carried with it the same message: engineering is not just about solving problems—it is about daring to test, to fail, and to soar.