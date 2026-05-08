Dr. Crispin C. Maslog’s memoir launch in Nora C. Quebral Hall

By Luna Macutay, Aika Maeri Akioka, and Ysahbel Ardieta

NORA C. QUEBRAL HALL, UPLB — Dr. Crispin C. Maslog, former faculty member of the Department of Development Journalism and a pioneer behind the establishment of the Los Baños Times, returned to the College of Development Communication (CDC) Library on May 7, 2026, for the launch of his memoir, Mni Luzaha(n): Memoirs of a Pinoy Journo Guru.

The event gathered Dr. Maslog’s family and friends, colleagues from Silliman University, current and former CDC staff and students, as well as UPLB staff and officials in the celebration of his life and legacy in Filipino community journalism.

The program was hosted by Asst. Prof. Garry Jay Montemayor from the Department of Science Communication, who guided attendees through reflections and heartfelt tributes. Opening the program, Dean Edmund G. Centeno, a former student of Dr. Maslog, shared a warm introduction, recounting his experiences under the guidance of the “little giant of CDC,” affectionately nicknamed “CrisMas.” He recalled Maslog’s inspiring teaching style and the lasting impact he left on generations of students.

Messages of appreciation followed from Dr. Emil Q. Javier, former UP President, who paid tribute to Dr. Maslog’s enduring contributions to the field. Meanwhile Dr. Florita Maslog, his wife, shared insights about the memoir and expressed her support for her husband.

One of the highlights of the launch was the reading of excerpts from the memoir, giving attendees a glimpse into Maslog’s extensive experiences as a Filipino journalist. Luna Macutay, a Los Baños Times student volunteer, read the chapter about the newspaper’s founding. Mark Lester del Mundo Chico, Assistant Vice President (AVP) for Public Service, shared passages on the foundation of Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), while Maria Celeste Cadiz, CDC’s first dean and a fellow retiree, read an excerpt from Maslog’s “busy retirement.”

In response, Dr. Maslog expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their presence and support, offering remarks marked by humility and reflection on his decades-long career in community journalism and education.

The program continued with a photo opportunity and book-signing session, allowing attendees to personally connect with the author and commemorate the occasion.

Dr. Crispin C. Maslog’s memoir launch served not only as a celebration of a remarkable life in journalism, but also as a reflection on the enduring impact of mentorship, service, and meaningful work in the Philippine media landscape.