Elbi Nights: UPrising! caps week-long UPLB Fringe 2026 celebration

by: Kimberly Nicole Guy

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna – Elbi Nights: UPrising!, held on on February 20 at the DL Umali Lobby, concluded the week-long celebration of UPLB Fringe 2026 . The event was organized by the Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts (OICA) and Kulturang Ugnayan ng Kabataan Alay sa Bayan (KULAYAN – UPLB), in celebration of National Arts Month and in commemoration of the 40th EDSA People Power.

The university’s culture and arts organizations hosted activities, including exhibits, film viewings, theatre performances, music sessions, and workshops between February 16 to February 20.

The cultural night showcased performances by the Filipiniaña Dance Troupe, Panday Sining, Tanghal Makiling and Concerned Artists of the Philippines – Los Baños, Teatro Bigrak, UPLB Writers’ Club, LOU, and Umalohokan Inc.

Speakers from Rise for Education-UPLB, All UP Academic Employees Union – Los Baños, UPLB University Student Council, UP Action Network Los Baños, and Anakbayan – UPLB shared the role of art and artists in social uprisings.

OICA director Laurence Marvin Castillo stated, “Ang sining ay isang artikulasyon ng demokratikong posibilidad,” emphasizing how art provides platforms for free expression, social awareness, and people participation to contribute in national development.

Meanwhile, KULAYAN – UPLB chairman Joseph Curbilla added, “Ang role ng sining ay isalamin din ang pwede nating gawin para makamit ang kultura na gusto natin,” highlightingts how art mirrors current social conditions and role of student artists.

Since its launch in 2023, the UPLB Fringe has celebrated Philippine culture and the arts inside the university every February as part of the National Arts Month. This year’s Elbi Nights: UPrising! also commemorated the 40th EDSA People Power.