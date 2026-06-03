Impact of gov’t-funded R&D must be measured, urges DOST Usec

“It’s government funds in the first place. We have to deliver. Return on investment ‘yan. Ano na’ng nangyari sa bilyon-bilyong pondo ng gobyerno? Kailangang bumalik in the form of money for the economy, jobs, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs.”

This was emphasized by Dr. Leah J. Buendia, Undersecretary for Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), during the 2nd Science and Technology Impact Assessment Conference held at Acacia Hotel Manila on May 25–26, 2026.

Serving as keynote speaker, Buendia called on researchers from higher education institutions, government R&D agencies, and non-profit organizations to submit proposals under the DOST Grants-in-Aid Program. The call includes impact assessment projects that generate evidence to guide policymaking, improve programs, and maximize the value of public investments in research and development.

She added that capacity-building initiatives, such as the conference, are among DOST’s efforts to encourage the wider adoption of impact assessment in the research community.

On the first day, the pre-conference workshops focused on the theories, frameworks, and methods of impact assessment, while the plenary sessions highlighted best practices in integrating impact assessment into industry applications and policymaking. On the second day, parallel paper sessions and poster presentations were held featuring impact assessment projects of various institutions in the country.

The importance of impact assessment was also echoed by Engr. Niñaliza H. Escorial, Deputy Executive Director and Officer-in-Charge of the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD).

“Impact assessment is no longer optional in R&D. It is now essential. How do we know if our investments in science and technology are truly creating meaningful and lasting change?” she said in her opening remarks.

The conference brought together researchers, policymakers, development practitioners, and government officials to discuss approaches, experiences, and emerging directions in assessing the societal impact of science, technology, and innovation initiatives.

It was spearheaded by the UPLB College of Public Affairs and Development (CPAf), in collaboration with PCIEERD, the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), and the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA).