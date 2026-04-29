CPAf-UPLB to spearhead 2nd S&T Impact Assessment Conference

by Therese Marie L. Quilnat

The College of Public Affairs and Development of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (CPAf-UPLB), together with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development

(DOST-PCIEERD), Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD), and the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), will conduct the 2nd Science and Technology Impact Assessment Conference on May 25–26, 2026, at Acacia Hotel Manila in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Guided by the theme, “Evaluating What Works in Science, Technology, and Innovation-led Pathways to Development,” the conference aims to convene local and international experts to share advanced methodologies, case studies, and strategic insights on embedding impact assessment into monitoring and evaluation systems. It will feature three sub-themes: (1) A Cross-Generational Dialogue in Impact Assessment, (2) Embedding Impact Assessment in Institutional Decision-Making, and (3) Assessing Societal Value and Real-World Outcomes of Science and Technology.

The conference will include hands-on workshops, poster presentations, as well as plenary and parallel sessions featuring insightful talks from experts, including Dr. Leah J. Buendia (DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development), Dr. Enrique E. Lozari (Pilipinas Monitoring &Evaluation Society President), Dr. Takashi Yamano (Asian Development Bank Principal Economist), international guest Dr. David J. Phipps (Research Impact Canada Director), and Prof. José Manuel Fernández de Labastida (Research State Agency of Spain Director).

Overall, the conference aims to advance the institutionalization and practice of impact assessment in science and technology initiatives.

On-site participation is still open. Register for free via bit.ly/IAcon2026reg . For more information, visit the conference’s official Facebook page at fb.com/iacon2026 or email the Conference Secretariat at [email protected] .