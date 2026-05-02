Early into the workforce: Student jobs in Laguna and the systems that fall short

Ulat ni Geraldine Flores

At 17, most students in Los Baños are thinking about exams, extra-curricular activities, or weekend plans. Around campus, life moves to the familiar rhythm of academics and social life.

For Allison, it moved differently.

Before turning 18, she was already learning how to stand through long shifts, keep up with fast-moving lines of customers, and navigate a workplace she barely understood. Her first job was as a service crew member in a fast-food chain. However, it was less about earning extra money and more about stepping into adulthood earlier than expected.

Allison didn’t limit her job search to Los Baños alone. “Hindi lang ako nag-focus sa Los Baños. Naging open din ako sa nearby areas like Calamba kasi mas marami ring opportunities doon,” she said.

In Laguna, jobs in the food industry are among the most common for working students. These roles offer rotating schedules that can be adjusted around classes, making them more accessible despite the demands.

It was her introduction not just to work, but to a system she barely understood.

“Marami pa po akong hindi alam,” Allison shared. “Mas nahirapan po ako sa pagkuha ng requirements. May time na hindi ako nakapasok [sa school] ng one week kasi inasikaso ko ‘yun.”

That lost week is not unusual. In Los Baños and nearby areas like Calamba, where many students look for part-time work in malls, cafes, and fast-food chains, the first real hurdle is not the interview. It’s the paperwork.

The Hidden First Step: Job Requirements

For first-time job seekers, especially students, employment begins long before the first day on the job.

There are forms to fill out, IDs to secure, and clearances to obtain from multiple offices. A birth certificate from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), a Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and registrations with the government agencies are just some of the basic requirements.

Under the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act (Republic Act No. 11261), first-time applicants can get documents such as NBI clearance, PSA birth certificate, and medical certificates for free with a barangay certification.

For minors like Allison at the time, the process becomes even more complicated. Some documents are harder to obtain, and parental consent is required. What should be simple and straightforward often turns into days of waiting in lines, coordinating schedules, and figuring things out without guidance.

In a student-heavy town like Los Baños, where many are applying for jobs for the first time, this lack of guidance can delay not only employment, but needed income.

Learning the Job and Its Limits

Once hired, the pace was relentless. “Natuto po ako na dapat mabilis kang gumalaw, magaling kang makisama,” Allison shares. The rhythm of service work, such as quick coordination, constant movement, and handling customers, left little room for hesitation. For many working students in Laguna, these jobs become crash courses not just in responsibility, but also in endurance.

Beyond the teamwork and speed, there were also moments of confusion, especially when expectations did not match what was written in the job description.

One night shift stood out for Allison. “As far as I know, bawal po ako lumagpas ng 9:00 PM kasi minor pa lang ako,” she recalled. “Pero pinag-extend po ako, parang nabaliwala na lang yung sinabi ko.”

Under the Philippine Labor Code, minors are protected from working beyond certain hours, particularly late at night. Those under 15 years old are not allowed to work between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM, while minors aged 15 to 17 are prohibited from working between 10:00PM and 6:00 AM the following day. These protections are meant to safeguard their health and education.

But in fast-paced workplaces, especially during peak hours, policies can become secondary to demand. And for a first-time worker, speaking up is not always easy.

A Common Gap: Not Knowing Your Rights

Looking back, Allison realized that many of the challenges she faced could have been avoided with more preparation.

Understanding the terms of the job, she said, was something she did not pay much attention to at first. For first-time workers, especially students, this can mean overlooking details like working hours, salary, and assigned duties. In fast-paced jobs, expectations can shift quickly, making it important to clarify these early on.

There were also moments when the work itself did not match what she initially expected. In many service jobs, workers are often asked to take on multiple roles depending on demand. Without a clear understanding of their responsibilities, first-time employees may find it difficult to distinguish which tasks fall within their agreement and which do not.

To avoid this, Allison now emphasizes the importance of asking around before applying. “Mag-ask kung kamusta ang environment,” she advised. First-hand accounts can reveal details that job postings often leave out.

Preparation, however, goes beyond understanding the job itself. The process of securing requirements which are often spread across barangay halls, municipal offices, and government centers in places like Calamba, can be just as demanding. Without prior research, applicants may find themselves making multiple trips, missing school, or spending hours in line.

This was one of the biggest lessons for Allison. “Maglaan ka talaga ng oras at agahan pumunta,” she said. Some documents may require appointments, and processing times can vary depending on the office and season. Planning can help you avoid long lines, repeat visits, and missed school days.

More than Just a First Job

For Allison, the experience was not just about earning–it was about learning, sometimes the hard way.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam kumita ng sariling pera,” she said. “Pero hindi rin madali maging working student.”

In a place like Los Baños, where students constantly move between classrooms and workplaces, the line between school and labor is often blurred. Many are stepping into jobs without fully knowing what they are entitled to or what they should question.

Looking back, Allison said preparation was what she would have changed most. “Mas magre-research ako nang mas maaga tungkol sa requirements,” she shared. “Marami akong oras na nasayang dahil kulang ako sa impormasyon.”

For students in Laguna planning to work, the advice is simple but hard-earned: prepare early, ask questions, and understand what you are getting into. Work will always demand something from you. The question is whether you know what you should be getting in return.

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You can learn more from Allison’s story at DisKurso Season 2’s first episode.